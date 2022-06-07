Red Banyan has hired Isabel Lopez as an Account Coordinator in its Washington, D.C. office, expanding its presence in the nation's capital. Lopez will assist with content creation, social media and media relations.
WASHINGTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan is delighted to announce it has hired Isabel Lopez as an Account Coordinator in its Washington, D.C. office.
Lopez provides support to a variety of accounts with a focus on content creation that includes writing blog posts, crafting social media copy and media relations, among other things.
Lopez, a native of Washington, D.C., earned a bachelor's degree in English with a concentration in linguistics from George Mason University in Fairfax, VA. Before that, she spent two years in the professional writing program at Champlain College in Burlington, VT.
"I'm excited to be starting as an Account Coordinator at Red Banyan. Everyone has been professional, savvy and welcoming to new members of the team," Lopez said. "The workplace culture revolves around support and collaboration. I'm grateful for the opportunity to work at Red Banyan as my first job out of college. It's an environment where I'm already learning so much."
Red Banyan CEO Evan Nierman said Lopez' writing skills, enthusiasm and creativity made her a good fit for Red Banyan. Her presence expands the agency's footprint in Washington, D.C.
"Isabel's willingness to learn new things on the fly and embodiment of our agency's core value of commitment to clients make her a good fit for Red Banyan. The energy and positivity she brings to work each day make her a solid addition to our growing team."
Since its launch in late 2010, Red Banyan has continued to grow, establishing itself as one of the leading crisis PR agencies in the United States. Red Banyan provides crisis management, litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services to a variety of national and global clients.
About Red Banyan
Red Banyan is a top crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations, government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com.