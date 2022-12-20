Support Local Journalism


WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five-year legal battle ended with a jury awarding more than $1.55 Million to Mamie Preston against Todd Ragimov. The D.C. jury reached its verdict on November 4, 2022, after a four-week trial presided by Associate Judge Ebony M. Scott. Preston was represented by Tesfaye Mohamed, senior attorney at Anacostia Law Group.

Washington D.C. Jury holds fraudulent developer accountable for destroying a longtime resident's home.


