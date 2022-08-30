Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A Tacoma, Washington jury has awarded $2.58 million to a woman infected with herpes simplex virus, type 2 by her former partner who knew he was infected but did not disclose it to her before they had sexual intercourse. 

Shaun Murphy, a partner in the law firm Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney, LLP who represented the plaintiff, says that he is pleased with the outcome for his client whose life has been so negatively impacted, and he hopes that it will increase awareness of this extremely important issue. 

Tags