Districts can now use the award-winning program with its additional offline assessment tasks to screen all literacy skills associated with dyslexia required for Grades K–2

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) recently named i-Ready's Rapid Automatized Naming (RAN) Literacy Tasks as a recommended RAN assessment for the early screening of dyslexia. Now, districts throughout Washington State can use the award-winning i-Ready program with its additional offline assessment tasks to identify indicators and areas of weakness that are highly predictive of future reading difficulty, including phonological awareness, phonemic awareness, letter sound knowledge, and rapid naming skills.


