Washington Poison Center & Seattle Children's Launch the 16th Annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest for Washington State Elementary Students By Washington Poison Center Jan 10, 2022 Washington Poison Center logo (PRNewsfoto/Washington Poison Center) SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center and Seattle Children's invite Washington state elementary students to participate in the 16th Annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest. This year's theme is "Mr. Yuk Helps Everyone!"The annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest asks students in grades kindergarten through 6th to show in poster-format how Mr. Yuk and the Washington Poison Center help keep people safe from harmful substances. The winning artwork will be transformed into the Washington Poison Center's poster and other campaign materials for National Poison Prevention Week, March 20-26, 2022. Since 2006, more than 3,000 elementary students have submitted artwork illustrating ways to remain safe from poisonous and toxic substances. "We are so appreciative of the students and teachers who, by working on the poster contest, learn about the poison center and shine a spotlight on poison safety," commented Dr. Scott Phillips, the Washington Poison Center's Medical Director. "Encouraging young students to participate in poison prevention awareness is more important than ever, with added poison risks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest is one way we can engage these students and their communities, and ensure they know who to call, 24/7/365, when they need help." This year, the Washington Poison Center is pleased to partner with Seattle Children's on promoting the poster contest and developing new online poison safety curriculum for elementary-aged students. Regarding this new partnership, Isabell Sakamoto, Suicide and Injury Prevention Program Manager at Seattle Children's stated, "We're excited to team up with the Washington Poison Center to help spread awareness and information about ways to help keep families healthy and safe. This poster contest is a great way to involve students in poison prevention!" Poison Prevention Poster Contest ScheduleContest Kick Off: January 10, 2022Last day to submit: February 11, 2022Winner announced: March 1, 2022 The winner will receive a class party and special classroom visit from Mr. Yuk, a Kindle, a visit with their local state legislators, and their artwork included in a poster and media packages for organizations across Washington state.Click here for rules and additional contest information. Email mryuk@wapc.org with any questions.CONTACT: mryuk@wapc.org View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-poison-center--seattle-childrens-launch-the-16th-annual-poison-prevention-poster-contest-for-washington-state-elementary-students-301457687.htmlSOURCE Washington Poison Center 