Funding continues support of program started in 2021 to advance technologies focused on improving health

SEATTLE, Dec.20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last year, Washington Research Foundation (WRF) and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Fred Hutch) launched a new collaborative funding program to advance technologies that can have a significant impact on improving the health of communities. Since then, WRF has awarded two cycles of $750,000 in funding that have supported 11 technology commercialization projects at Fred Hutch with grants between $50,000 and $250,000. Today, WRF announces an additional $1 million to Fred Hutch to continue support for the program.


