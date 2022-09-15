Support Local Journalism


Daniel will assume leadership of 41-year-old Foundation next month

SEATTLE, Sep. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Washington Research Foundation (WRF), a leader in advancing life sciences in Washington state, announces Tom Daniel, Ph.D., as chief executive officer. This appointment follows the retirement of Ron Howell, who served in the position for nearly three decades. Daniel will join WRF on October 1, relieving interim CEO Susan Coliton, WRF's director and grants committee chair, who has overseen operations since July 2021.

