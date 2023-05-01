Support Local Journalism


Up to 12 fellows will be selected for three-year fellowships to conduct transformative research in natural sciences and engineering fields

SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Washington Research Foundation (WRF) is currently accepting applications for postdoctoral fellowships beginning in 2024. The award provides three years of support to enable up to 12 outstanding postdoctoral researchers to carry out innovative projects with the potential for real-world impact at leading research institutions in the state of Washington.


