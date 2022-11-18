Support Local Journalism


National and State-by-State Data: artbahighwaydashboard.org

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington leveraged $879.8 million in federal highway and bridge formula funds in FY 2022 to help jumpstart 583 new improvement projects in communities across the state during the first year of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), a review of U.S. Treasury Department data through September 30 shows.  


