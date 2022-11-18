...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and
poor ventilation.
* WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas
Valley, Yakima Valley, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington,
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington, Northwest Blue
Mountains, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades and Simcoe
Highlands.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold and very dry air over the region will
promote strong overnight inversions with poor mixing each
afternoon. Concentrations of pollutants near the surface are
expected to increase over time with the potential for degrading
air quality. A weak weather system on Monday will bring
increasing clouds with better ventilation and light
precipitation arriving Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
Washington Started 583 Transportation Projects in Year-One of Infrastructure Law, New Report Shows
By American Road & Transportation Builders Association
WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington leveraged $879.8 million in federal highway and bridge formula funds in FY 2022 to help jumpstart 583 new improvement projects in communities across the state during the first year of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), a review of U.S. Treasury Department data through September 30 shows.
"A key takeaway from the Treasury data is that the bipartisan infrastructure law is working in year-one as intended, with state transportation departments disbursing funds and projects breaking ground," said American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) Chief Economist Dr. Alison Premo Black, who prepared the report.
"The economic and quality of life benefits of the infrastructure law will become even more apparent as funding continues in coming years," adds ARTBA Chair Paula Hammond, a WSP USA senior vice president. "The beneficiaries of these long-term investments will be the American traveling public in their communities."
President Joe Biden signed the IIJA into law Nov. 15, 2021. Nearly 90 percent of IIJA's highway funds are dispersed by existing formula to states, with the remainder distributed through discretionary grant awards and other allocated programs.
Nationally, over 29,000 IIJA projects were launched through the end of September. The five largest projects supported by formula funds in Washington are:
I-5/SB Denny Way Pavement, Deck & Expansion Joint Replacements - $192.5 million
Paving and Removing Fish Passage Barriers on SR 302 to N of 154th Street NW - $20.9 million
2023 Eastern Region Chip Seal - $14.7 million
I-5/SB Lewis River Bridge - Deck Overlay and Expansion Joint Replacement - $14.6 million
US 195/Colton to Jct SR 27 - Chip Seal - $13.8 million