MATTAWA, Wash., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The recently released proposed 2023-25 House Capital Budget includes $361,000 for the Port of Mattawa Event Center.  Rep. Bryan Sandlin (representing the 15th Legislative District and also a member of House Capital Budget Committee) played a key role in helping to get this important funding for the Event Center included in the House Capital Budget.

The $361,000 in funding will be used to upgrade the Event Center to accommodate the fast-growing southern Grant County area (Mattawa and Desert Aire), as there is a rapidly increasing demand for business conferences and meetings, community events, education and training space and classrooms, and a gathering hall for community needs.


