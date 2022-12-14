Support Local Journalism


New Car Shoppers in Washington State Can Benefit from Concise New Model Research on 2023 Toyota Models

PUYALLUP, Wash., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toyota of Puyallup, a dealership that serves Tacoma, Seattle, and surrounding areas, is taking new 2023 models into inventory. To help potential buyers find information on models that they're interested in, the dealership has created new model research pages. Two of the newest pages include information on the 2023 Toyota Tacoma, the 2023 Toyota Prius, and the 2023 Toyota Sequoia. 


