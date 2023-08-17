WTIA (PRNewsFoto/Washington Technology Industry..)

New Data from Washington Technology Industry Association Highlights Tech's Impact on the Statewide Economy and Future Growth Potential

SEATTLE, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA), a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities, today announced the launch of a new report, Technology Sector Economic Outlook in Washington State and the Greater Seattle Region. Prepared in partnership with Amazon, Mitsubishi Corporation (Americas) and the input of many member organizations, the report highlights the essential and growing role of the information and communications technology (ICT) sector and tech roles in non-tech industries, while advocating for policies to support the ICT industry's continued vitality in Washington state.


