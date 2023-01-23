WTIA (PRNewsFoto/Washington Technology Industry..)

 By Washington Technology Industry Association

New Data Highlights Opportunities for Specialization, Workforce Development and Collaboration to Achieve Greater Gains Locally and Beyond

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA), a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities, today announced the launch of a new report, Quantum Information Sciences (QIS) in Washington State. Prepared by Moonbeam for the association's Advanced Technology Cluster, the report solidifies Washington's established expertise in quantum computing and highlights opportunities for specialization, QIS workforce expansion and collaboration with other material clusters around the country.


