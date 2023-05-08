Washington Traffic Safety Commission logo (PRNewsfoto/Washington Traffic Safety Commission)

Washington Traffic Safety Commission logo (PRNewsfoto/Washington Traffic Safety Commission)

 By Washington Traffic Safety Commission

OLYMPIA, Wash., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) supports annual law enforcement campaigns to increase seat belt use. This year's campaign will be May 15 and June 4. Seat belt use plays a critical role in reducing the severity of traffic-related injuries and remains a national and Washington state priority. Since 2015, approximately one in five fatalities were unrestrained vehicle occupants. Early 2022 estimates suggest an upward trend in fatal and serious crashes involving unrestrained occupants.


