Washington Trust Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast By Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Oct 7, 2021 WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH), the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company, will release third quarter 2021 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation's executives as follows:Earnings Release:Monday, October 25, 2021, After Market ClosesConference Call: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 8:30 a.m. ETParticipant Dial In:1-844-378-6480 (Toll-Free)Ask to be joined into the Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. callInternational Dial In:1-412-317-1088Ask to be joined into the Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. callWebcast: Washington Trust Bancorp's website, http://ir.washtrust.comTeleconference Replay:Available after the call, from October 26, 2021, 10:30 a.m. ETthrough November 9, 2021, 11:59 p.m. ETReplay Number US: 1-877-344-7529 (Toll-Free)Replay International:1-412-317-0088Replay Pin Number:10161085 ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company, with $5.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's web site at: http://ir.washtrust.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-trust-announces-date-of-third-quarter-2021-earnings-release-conference-call-and-webcast-301395568.htmlSOURCE Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. 