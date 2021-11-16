Washington Voters Support Full Transition to Electric Vehicles by 2030 By Coltura Nov 16, 2021 Nov 16, 2021 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Coltura is a West Coast-based nonprofit improving climate, health, and equity by accelerating the switch from gasoline and diesel to cleaner alternatives. By Coltura First statewide poll by Coltura on phasing out the sale of new gas vehicles by 2030 shows strong voter support as concerns mount about the impacts of localized air pollution and the climate crisis. By Coltura Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new poll commissioned by Coltura, nearly 60% of Washington voters support a policy that would require all new cars sold to be electric by 2030 to reduce air pollution, combat climate change, create jobs, and keep energy dollars in the state. Under such a policy, individuals could still drive, buy, and sell gas-powered cars manufactured before 2030. Just 34% of Washington voters oppose the policy.Over the past year, Washington State has taken steps toward phasing out gas vehicles. Last spring, both chambers of the legislature passed legislation, later vetoed by Gov. Inslee, that would have put the state on the path to requiring that all light duty vehicles of model-year 2030 and later sold in the state be electric. Earlier this month, Gov. Inslee issued an executive order calling for 100% of state-owned light duty vehicles to be electric by 2035 and medium- and heavy-duty state vehicles to be electric by 2040."To achieve significant reductions in carbon emissions, we must address a major source of carbon pollution driving the climate crisis: gas-powered cars, trucks, and SUVs," said Matthew Metz, co-executive director of Coltura. "The findings of this poll make clear that the public supports a 2030 target date for phasing out gasoline-powered vehicles. It's time for elected officials to pass laws that reflect the will of their constituents." Metz, who led the coalition which helped pass the 2030 target in Washington State earlier this year, said, "We are going to be campaigning in 2022 to end the sale of new gas cars after 2030." The survey found that 72% of respondents have a positive opinion of electric vehicles. Of respondents planning to purchase a vehicle in the next five years, 59% said they were likely to buy an EV.Nationally, 68% of respondents have a positive attitude towards electric vehicles (EVs). Black and Hispanic respondents support phasing out gasoline cars by a 2:1 margin. Additionally, 71% of voters aged 18-34 favor phasing out gas cars by 2030.About the PollClimate Nexus Polling, in partnership with the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication and the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication, conducted a representative survey of 2,678 registered voters across the U.S. in a scientific online poll conducted in October 2021. An oversample of 367 voters was conducted in Washington (margin of error +/- 5.2%). Polling methodology and additional findings are available at https://www.coltura.org/polling.About ColturaBased in Seattle and Menlo Park, Coltura is working to improve climate, health, and equity by accelerating the transition from gasoline and diesel to cleaner alternatives. It focuses on changing gasoline supply, gasoline demand, and gasoline culture through innovative legal and policy pathways, media, and art. It is currently leading a multi-state effort to introduce legislation setting a target for all model year 2030 or later passenger and light-duty vehicles sold to be electric vehicles. Learn more at www.coltura.org. Media ContactSamara Villasenor323908@email4pr.com 425-255-0890 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/washington-voters-support-full-transition-to-electric-vehicles-by-2030-301425516.htmlSOURCE Coltura Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesRemains found near Stampede Pass identified, arrest made in homicide caseMajor push expected this weekend in search for missing Seattle firefighterDaily Record switching to all-mail deliveryCognetivity Neurosciences presents at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference 2021Seattle Fire Chief found after 13 day searchEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsSearch continues for missing Seattle Deputy Fire Chief Jay SchreckengostMercer Creek project within Ellensburg city limits combines flood mitigation with habitat restoration.Nov. 9 blotter: Third-generation Ellensburg residentNov. 10 blotter: Stolen truck not likely to get far Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter