Allen Shoup, Washington State wine visionary and founder of Long Shadows Vintners in Walla Walla, Wash.

 By Long Shadows Vintners

SEATTLE, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Chester Shoup, Washington wine visionary who led the Washington wine industry through its formative years for two decades before establishing Long Shadows Vintners in 2002, passed away at home of natural causes on November 7, 2022 at the age of 79.


