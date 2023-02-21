Emerging Visionaries logo (PRNewsfoto/Prudential Financial, Inc.)

Emerging Visionaries logo (PRNewsfoto/Prudential Financial, Inc.)

 By Prudential Financial, Inc.

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Kirkland and Bellevue students honored with $5,000 award and invitations to the 2023 summit for their work addressing the challenges of a changing world.

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin Picinich, 17, of Kirkland, Washington, and Kosha Upadhyay, 16 of Bellevue, Washington, today were named a 2023 Prudential Emerging Visionary for their inspiring commitment to improving the lives of others.


Tags