 By Treadway Events & Entertainment LLC

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinema of Horrors Haunted House, in its fifth year at Three Rivers Mall in Kelso, WA, will return to haunt the old, abandoned Three Rivers Cinema beginning on September 30th. The event opened in 2016 and was shuttered due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021. According to the Scare Factor, it's voted as a "must-see haunted house in the state of Washington" This year's frightful fun includes four brand-new haunted houses, scare zones, and a Halloween boutique.

