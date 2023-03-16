Support Local Journalism


Guests from the Wipes Industry and Wastewater Engaged in Frank Discussions Regarding Responsible Steps to Decrease Fatbergs in California Sewers at the Responsible Flushing Alliance's Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On March 7, the Responsible Flushing Alliance (RFA) held its second virtual annual meeting, where members from the wipes manufacturing industry, wastewater and sanitation agencies, consumers, and media were invited to attend. The meeting offered attendees a chance to hear from key stakeholders about the role each party plays in decreasing costly and unsanitary fatbergs and clogs in California sewers.


