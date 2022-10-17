Wayfinder Biosciences, Inc.

The company uses computational design to control the function of RNA for molecular detection and therapeutics. 

SEATTLE, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RNA design company Wayfinder Biosciences announced today that it raised a $3.5 million series seed round led by Notation Capital and Divergent Capital to continue its groundbreaking work in the use of RNA as a detection and therapeutic platform.

