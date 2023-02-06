Washington Traffic Safety Commission logo (PRNewsfoto/Washington Traffic Safety Commission)

Washington Traffic Safety Commission logo (PRNewsfoto/Washington Traffic Safety Commission)

 By Washington Traffic Safety Commission

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


WTSC reminds football fans to make a game plan to get a sober ride home

OLYMPIA, Wash., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC) is reminding Washingtonians to plan their post-watch party route home on February 12.


Tags