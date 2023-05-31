...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Wealth Begins Within™- Jenny Whichello’s New Program is Helping Women Everywhere Rebuild Their Relationships with Money
From Broke to Abundance – Wealth Begins Within™ Combines the Inner and Outer Work of Money to Usher In a New Era of Financial Planning
SEATTLE, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone at one point or another has experienced a toxic or dysfunctional relationship, whether it be friends, family, coworkers, or significant others; but what about toxic relationships with money? Recent studies show that the average American household carries over six thousand dollars in credit card debt, over 14 million Americans have over ten thousand dollars in credit card debt alone, and the numbers skyrocket for singles. What if financial literacy and the right money mindset could set forth a path to success and cultivate a healthy relationship with money? One cutting-edge course is helping women everywhere set meaningful and attainable financial goals, overcome their scarcity mindsets, and build financial foundations for long-term success.