While many Registered Dietitians are familiar with taking probiotic and prebiotic supplements for gut health, most are unfamiliar with POSTBiotics' critical role in the body despite emerging science proving them far more important for gut and immune health. POSTbiotics are essentially the "waste" products of pre- and probiotics, whereas probiotics require prebiotics (resistant fiber) to ferment in the gut to have any benefit. Additionally, POSTBiotics offer gut-healing benefits on their own directly and many health experts suggest that POSTbiotics produce the benefits attributed to probiotics, such as improved digestive health.
"We now know that an estimated 70% of the immune system resides in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, aka 'the gut,' and it also contains more neurons than the brain," said Jonathan Bailor, CEO and Founder of SANESolution. "Consequently, the microbiome, the gut-brain axis, and gut health are the most in-demand area of health research today. Therefore, understanding how POSTBiotics play a role in gut health is vital for registered dietitians, which is why we created this CPEU course."
Now live online, the accredited SANE POSTBiotics Continuing Education Course will provide an overview for Registered Dietitians on POSTBiotics focusing on Butyrate and its health benefits. Recent clinical research studies suggest that Butyrate:
● Supports digestive and gastrointestinal health, reducing painful gas and bloating
● Reduces intestinal inflammation, which can ease symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)
● Supports immune health
● Soothes inflammation
● Improves brain function
● Promotes weight loss/weight maintenance by boosting metabolism and increasing insulin sensitivity
"In this continuing education course, Registered Dietitians will take a deep dive into the field of POSTBiotics and Butyrate, learning of the incredible scientifically-backed health benefits, and earn 2.75 CPE units upon successful completion," further commented Bailor.
"As a Registered Dietitian (RD), I'm thrilled for this first-of-its-kind POSTbiotics course to be made available to other practitioners," stated Chrissy Arsenault, MBA, RDN, LD, Registered Dietitian for SANESolution. "We as healthcare practitioners have a duty to continually learn about new topics in nutrition science so that we can stay up to date when we educate clients. We see so many clients who struggle with diarrhea, constipation, bloating and other challenges related to the gut. With this emerging research, RDs can now confidently discuss the science and potential benefits of POSTbiotics with their clients."
To date, there are thousands of different types of POSTBiotic metabolites, all with unique health properties. Research suggests that short-chain fatty acids (SCFA) constitute a significant class of metabolites produced by bacterial fermentation of dietary fiber in the colon.
"The gut performs the massive task of absorbing nutrients from the diet while excluding toxic substances and pathogens," added Chief Medical Director at SANESolution, Matthew Olesiak, M.D. "It is home to trillions of microorganisms responsible for metabolizing foods, synthesizing vitamins, keeping harmful bacteria and other pathogens from overwhelming the digestive system, and more. Gut bacteria also participate in bidirectional communication with the brain, which is one of the ways it affects overall physical, mental, and emotional health."
The main SCFAs are acetate, propionate, and butyrate. Of these three, research suggests that Butyrate provides the most health benefits. Harvard calls it the "optimal" short-chain fatty acid because Butyrate is more potent and provides more health benefits than other short-chain fatty acids (SCFA).
"This is the perfect time to learn about POSTBiotics, as they may replace other gut-health products in the future," stated Dr. Olesiak. "Despite pre- and probiotic supplements making up a nearly $60 billion market, research shows at least nine out of 10 people who take pre- or probiotics report no positive impact. This is likely due to the small number of beneficial bacteria in probiotic supplements, and the digestive process often destroys them before they reach the lower colon. After studying the research, it was clear to us that a completely bioavailable POSTBiotic supplement with butyrate was necessary to help rebalance gut bacteria, heal the gut, and provide a wide range of health benefits while eliminating the need for probiotics and prebiotic supplements."
