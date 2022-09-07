...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH THIS EVENING...
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS AGAIN FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610, OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS...North 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Unstable and dry conditions with gusty winds could
cause enhanced fire weather behavior and allow existing fires to
more easily spread.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
TASER's Axon brand includes a growing suite of connected products and services from body cameras and digital evidence management tools to mobiles apps.
One of the largest health systems in Georgia to equip security officers with TASER 7 devices, as well as provide de-escalation tools and training, to promote a safer hospital environment
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, announced today that Wellstar Health will equip hospital security officers across their network of Georgia hospital campuses with de-escalation tools and training, as well as TASER 7 energy devices.
With more than a dozen facilities across the state of Georgia, Wellstar Health serves one out of six Georgians and has more than 24,000 employees. Wellstar's commitment to protecting their patients and team members has led their focus on workplace violence prevention, de-escalation tactics, and providing a safe environment for patients, staff and visitors. The system has provided security team members with TASER 7 devices to enhance those de-escalation and violence prevention efforts.
"Our mission is to enhance the health and wellbeing of every person we serve at our Wellstar facilities. That includes ensuring the safety of our patients and staff," says Adrian Arriaga, Executive Director of Security Services, Wellstar Health System. "By providing our security personnel with the latest de-escalation tools and training, we will be able to provide the best and safest care environment across the state of Georgia."
"We are pleased to partner with Wellstar as they deploy TASER 7 devices across their campuses," says Axon Strategic Account Executive, David Arth. "With this deployment, Wellstar is demonstrating their commitment to a cutting-edge healthcare security operation that provides patients, guests and staff with a safer environment."
Wellstar Health joins hundreds of other innovative hospital systems adopting Axon safety technologies in the US. Axon is also bringing its network of advanced technology solutions to commercial and private security markets, allowing these industries to benefit from the same transparency and efficiency capabilities that the Axon Ecosystem is driving in public safety.
About Axon
Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.
We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 270,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.
Non-Axon trademarks are property of their respective owners. Axon, Axon Network, TASER 7 and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.