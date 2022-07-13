...BREEZY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH
EARLY THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN KITTITAS COUNTY...
.A dry cold front boundary passage today will bring breezy west to
northwest winds across portions of eastern Kittitas county this
afternoon through this evening. Sustained winds of 20-30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph will coincide with relative humidities between
15-20 percent this afternoon. This combination of winds and low
relative humidities will result in critical fire weather
conditions this afternoon through early this evening.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM
PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE WA690...
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 2 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 690 Kittitas Valley.
* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 20 percent.
* IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative
humidities will lead to critical fire danger, allowing for
rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Westcott Homes Introduces New Townhomes - Balbirnie Park in Kenmore WA
Westcott Homes announces their newest townhome community, Balbirnie Park in Kenmore, WA, will be opening early this summer.
KENMORE, Wash. , July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Westcott Homes is pleased to announce their newest townhome community, Balbirnie Park in Kenmore, WA. The distinctive neighborhood, located minutes away from I-405 & I-5, features 83 modern townhomes with spectacular floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities. Construction has started on this one of a kind community and they're planning on a Grand Opening in July.
Nestled in the community of Kenmore, Balbirnie Park offers close proximity to job centers, award winning schools, a variety of restaurants and plenty of recreational opportunities. Not only is Balbirnie Park minutes from the shores of Lake Washington and the Burke Gillman Trail, the community itself includes an off leash dog park, tot lot, and territorial views.
Balbirnie Park combines modern living and smart design with today's active homeowners in mind. These 2, 3 and 4 bedroom floor plans provide flexibility and convenience so you can live your best life. Enjoy a large contemporary kitchen, quartz countertops, covered and heated outdoor living spaces, SMART lighting, luxurious master bathroom, office space, 2 car garage and extra storage throughout.
In the words of satisfied homeowner Ryan, "My life is indeed simplified and your team had their finger firmly on the pulse of tech-industry millennials with the design and included features."