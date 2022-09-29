Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE:BA] and WestJet today announced the airline is strengthening its commitment to the 737 MAX family with an order for 42 737-10s and options for an additional 22 jets. With industry-leading fuel efficiency and reliability, the 737-10 will enable the Canadian carrier to undertake an ambitious network expansion and meet its long-term sustainability goals.

"The 737-10 will be a game changer, with one of the lowest costs per seat among mid-range aircraft. This will foster our low-cost positioning and affordability for Canadians," said Alexis von Hoensbroech, WestJet Group chief executive officer. "In addition, with its lower fuel consumption and reduced emissions, the 737-10 will further improve the environmental footprint of our fleet."

Tags