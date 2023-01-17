Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)

SEATTLE, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For shareholders of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), the 2022 distributions totaling $2.17 per share on the Common Stock CUSIP 96216610 traded under the symbol WY are designated for income tax purposes as follows:


