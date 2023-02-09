Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)

SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.19 per share on the common stock of the company, reflecting a 5.6 percent increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share.


