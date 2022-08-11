Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.18 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on September 16, 2022, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on September 2, 2022.

