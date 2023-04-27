Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)

 By Weyerhaeuser Company

  • Achieved net earnings of $151 million, or $0.21 per diluted share
  • Generated Adjusted EBITDA of $395 million, a 7 percent increase compared with fourth quarter 2022
  • Returned approximately $800 million in cash to shareholders through base and supplemental dividends
  • Increased quarterly base dividend by 5.6 percent

SEATTLE, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported first quarter net earnings of $151 million, or 21 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $1.9 billion. This compares with net earnings of $771 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, on net sales of $3.1 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $11 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. There were no special items in first quarter 2023. Net earnings before special items were $978 million for the same period last year and $171 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 was $395 million compared with $1.5 billion for the same period last year and $369 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.


