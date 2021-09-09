Weyerhaeuser to Hold Investor Day on Sept. 22 By Weyerhaeuser Company Sep 9, 2021 Sep 9, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company) By Weyerhaeuser Company Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously announced, Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will hold a virtual investor day on Wednesday, September 22. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. Pacific and is expected to last approximately two hours.Weyerhaeuser senior management will provide an update on the company's strategic, capital allocation and sustainability initiatives and goals, followed by a question-and-answer session. To register for the live video webcast, please visit https://wyinvestorday.connectid.cloud/register or the homepage of www.weyerhaeuser.com. A replay will be available following the event.ABOUT WEYERHAEUSERWeyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.For more information contact: Analysts – Beth Baum, 206-539-3907Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weyerhaeuser-to-hold-investor-day-on-sept-22-301372845.htmlSOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg Rodeo and Kittitas County Fair scheduleEllensburg celebrates return of Rodeo ParadeEllensburg school board seeks path to local controlEllensburg 16-year-old relases new song 'Royalty'Sept. 6 blotter: Black bear walks by The BrickSept. 2 blotter: 'Worst nightmare'Longtime rodeo writer Jon Guddat ready to move on to something else4-H endowment lamb brings $14,000 at Friday's annual market saleEllensburg Rodeo returns to action in a big wayEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandate Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter