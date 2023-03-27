Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)

 By Weyerhaeuser Company

Webcast and conference call on April 28 at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET)

SEATTLE, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release first quarter 2023 results on Thursday, April 27, after the market closes. The company will then hold a live webcast and conference call the following day, on Friday, April 28, at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern), to discuss the results.


