SEATTLE, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, January 26, after the market closes. The company will then hold a live webcast and conference call the following day, on Friday, January 27, at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern), to discuss the results.


