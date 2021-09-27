Weyerhaeuser to Release Third Quarter Results on October 29 By Weyerhaeuser Company Sep 27, 2021 Sep 27, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company) By Weyerhaeuser Company Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release third quarter 2021 results on Friday, October 29, before the market opens. The company will hold a live webcast and conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) the same day to discuss results.To access the news release, live webcast and presentation online, visit the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on October 29. To join the conference call from within North America, dial 877-407-0792 (access code: 13714049) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13714049). Replays will be available for two weeks at 844-512-2921 (access code: 13714049) from within North America, and at 412-317-6671 (access code: 13714049) from outside North America.ABOUT WEYERHAEUSERWeyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2020, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,400 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.For more information contact: Analysts – Beth Baum or Andy Taylor, 206-539-3907Media – Nancy Thompson, 919-861-0342 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weyerhaeuser-to-release-third-quarter-results-on-october-29-301385929.htmlSOURCE Weyerhaeuser Company Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesCWU accountant nearly knocks off longtime 'Jeopardy!' championDeath notice: John D. WinnKittitas County lifts burn banEllensburg men's and women's golf resultsThe Ellensburg pilgrim: Rosco Tolman hikes the French CaminoCity of Ellensburg hires new Human Resources DirectorSept. 21 blotter: Sign seen as violating community standardsBuskers in the Burg will bring the street party to downtown EllensburgFitterer's Furniture reaches another milestone with 125 years of serviceSept. 24 blotter: Bear keeps returning to Roslyn property Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter