Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)

Weyerhaeuser Company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Weyerhaeuser Company)

 By Weyerhaeuser Company

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


$100,000 Donation Will Provide Immediate Assistance for Response and Recovery Efforts in Idabel

SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced the company is making an immediate $100,000 donation to the city of Idabel, Oklahoma, to support storm response and recovery efforts following the powerful tornado that struck McCurtain County on the evening of Friday, Nov. 4. More than 100 homes and businesses in Idabel suffered a direct hit from the tornado, many residents lost their homes and possessions in the storm, and multiple structures remain uninhabitable. Temporary housing, clothing, medical equipment and items for infants and children remain pressing needs for the area, and Weyerhaeuser is committed to supporting the greater Idabel community as it addresses initial impacts and begins the recovery process.  


Tags