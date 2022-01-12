What Are Employers Looking for in 2022? Communications, Customer Service and Problem-Solving Skills By PeopleReady Jan 12, 2022 Jan 12, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. (PRNewsfoto/PeopleReady) By PeopleReady Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The start of 2022 finds many people looking for new jobs in a job market brimming with opportunities. But, when it comes to navigating the more than 16 million open jobs right now, it's easy to get lost. To help today's job seekers, PeopleReady is releasing a list of the top soft skills employers are looking for right now based on its in-depth analysis of millions of jobs postings. And, with people increasingly looking for more flexibility, the staffing leader is listing some of the most in-demand jobs in the U.S. offering part-time and flexible hours. Job candidates may want to brush up on their communication skills—it's the quality that employers across all job categories cited most often, featured in over 5 million job postings, according to the PeopleReady analysis. That's followed by management skills (3.7 million job postings note the skill), customer service skills (3.6 million) and leadership skills (2.5 million). Rounding out the list are problem-solving skills (1.6 million), being detail-oriented (1.6 million), and the ability to plan (1.4 million). "Right now, there are many people in the workforce looking at new opportunities, and a large number of them are starting to work for themselves," said Taryn Owen, president and COO, PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "Part-time and flexible hour jobs can provide vital income for people who are leaving an employer but still need an income while they explore other opportunities or simply want more flexibility in their work."Based on its analysis of millions of jobs across the U.S., PeopleReady found that the most in-demand jobs offering part-time schedules and flexible hours include: Customer service representativesDelivery driversSales associatesWarehouse workersFood serversMaterial handlersTo connect job seekers with available part-time and flex hour jobs across many different industries, PeopleReady is holding nationwide hiring events this week. The staffing company has a variety of ways for job seekers to access job opportunities: via app (JobStack) and online (jobs.peopleready.com). About PeopleReadyPeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform and 600-plus branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, PeopleReady served approximately 98,000 businesses and put approximately 221,000 people to work in 2020. Learn more at www.peopleready.com. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-are-employers-looking-for-in-2022-communications-customer-service-and-problem-solving-skills-301459369.htmlSOURCE PeopleReady 