Some educators are saying no to DEI and yes to Reparations.

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few decades, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI), has been the foundation of talking about racism within the workplace and institutions of education, but is it truly closing the gap? Author, educator, & poet J Mase III says DEI is nowhere near enough. "What DEI programs essentially end up doing is creating the conditions in which more Black, Brown, & Indigenous people can be recruited into an organization for their labor, without changing the material reality of those of us impacted by systemic racism and white supremacy. Any work purporting to be invested in racial justice, must also be pro-reparations" An advocate for racial justice and Trans rights, he is teaming up with collaborators Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi and YaliniDream to offer a series of trainings called, All That DEI & Still No Reparations?!?!

