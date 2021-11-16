What Is Ferulic Acid Used For? By Ferulic Acid Nov 16, 2021 Nov 16, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anti-aging serums are currently one of the hottest trends in high-end skincare. Ferulic acid serum is one of the top choices because it is unlikely to irritate the skin and offers a wealth of benefits. But, what is ferulic acid used for? realdrseattle® MD skincare, the creator of one of the top ferulic acid serums provides the top 3 things ferulic acid does for the skin.#1: Protects From Free RadicalsFree radicals are unstable molecules that bind with your skin cells and damage them. This can include things like air pollution, cigarette smoke, pesticides, and even a poor diet. Ferulic acid creates a barrier on your skin that captures and neutralizes these free radicals before they can damage your skin. #2: Prevents Sun Damage & AgingHarmful sun rays are another example of a damaging free radical. However, they are one that can cause among the worst and most irreparable damage. Along with protecting against other free radicals, ferulic acid also prevents sun damage and actively treats current sun damage. Ultimately, this can slow and prevent aging over time since the sun is one of the top environmental factors in aging.#3: Boosts The Effects Of Other ProductsAlong with treating and preventing the signs of aging, ferulic acid serum also boosts the efficacy of other skincare products. It achieves this because free radicals no longer bog down the skin, which allows your other products to penetrate deeper and better address skin concerns.People who use the realdrseattle® MD skincare ferulic acid serum frequently remark about its benefits. One user of the serum says, "My favorite thing about this serum is that it's an all-in-one...It helps you with wrinkles, sun spots, fine lines, and overall helps your skin feel hydrated." About Ferulic Acid: The ferulic acid serum by realdrseattle® MD skincare was formulated in Seattle, Washington by plastic surgeon and nationally certified skin expert, Dr. Javad Sajan. Combining medical grade ingredients with proven anti-aging formulation, the ferulic acid serum is the anti-aging product currently on the market. For a fraction of the price of other serums, you can try the best ferulic acid serum available.Contact: realdrseattle®Phone: 206-787-0784Email: marketingteam@realdrseattle.com View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/what-is-ferulic-acid-used-for-301423380.htmlSOURCE Ferulic Acid 