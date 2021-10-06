Whistler, BC's Journeyman Lodge Joins The evo Community By EVŌ, Callaghan Country Wilderness Adventures Oct 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Journeyman Lodge joins the evo community. By EVŌ, Callaghan Country Wilderness Adventures Journeyman Lodge - backcountry ski and snowboard destination in the Callaghan Wilderness outside of Whistler, BC. By EVŌ, Callaghan Country Wilderness Adventures Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor retailer and lifestyle brand evo, has announced the acquisition of Whistler, BC-based Callaghan Country Wilderness Adventures, owner of the world-renowned Journeyman Lodge.Journeyman Lodge in the Callaghan backcountry outside of Whistler, BC joins the evo family. With the purchase of CCWA and Journeyman Lodge, evo adds hospitality to its growing ecosystem, and continues to expand its presence in Canada. evo currently operates 5 stores in Whistler and a Canadian eCommerce site.Located 90 minutes north of Vancouver and 20 minutes south of Whistler Village, Journeyman Lodge has long been a dream destination for Nordic skiers and backcountry enthusiasts in search of deep powder.Hand-built by members of Whistler's backcountry ski community in the 90s, the 5,000-square-foot Journeyman Lodge currently accommodates 24 guests and offers an escape into true Canadian wilderness.In addition to operating Journeyman, CCWA operates 18,000 acres of public land surrounding the lodge in partnership with the Province of BC. This spectacular wilderness area includes 47km (29.2mi) of groomed ski trails, 17km (10.6mi) of snowshoe trails, 14km (8.7mi) of summer hiking trails, and averages 6.8m (22 ft) of snowpack a year."I'm personally very grateful to have this opportunity to carry the torch forward as we look to establish Journeyman as a centerpiece for the community in the Sea to Sky and beyond," said Bryce Phillips, Founder and CEO of evo. "When I moved to Whistler in 1997, had someone told me that one day we'd be in a position to work with Brad and his team to continue their vision, I would not have believed it."Brad Sills, CCWA President, and visionary creator of Journeyman Lodge, offered his thoughts on the change of hands."I'm feeling quite confident that the transition from Callaghan Country over to evo is a really good one. It's based on the shared values that the companies have, including respect for the communities that we live in and work in. I really look forward to working with Bryce and his team in the coming years."evo will take over operations of Journeyman Lodge on October 5, 2021. Christian Begin, ski-industry veteran and co-founder of Bella Coola Heli Sports in BC, will serve in the position of General Manager.About Callaghan Country Wilderness Adventures Callaghan Country Wilderness Adventures Ltd. is a privately held company based in Whistler, BC, Canada operating on Crown land since its inception in 1980 under the name Mad River Nordic Centre. The company co-manages approximately 18,000 acres with the Province of BC for the purposes of commercial outdoor recreation.About evo evo is an outdoor company whose purpose is to make life better by building community and igniting the adventurous spirit that lives within us all. evo is focused on providing unique experiences and it's also committed to supporting non-profit organizations dedicated to getting underserved kids outdoors.evo currently operates 8 stores in the U.S. and Canada, with several new locations set to open soon. Featuring art galleries and event spaces, evo stores serve as welcoming places for the outdoor community to gather.In addition, evo offers lodging, trips and experiences centered on sport, culture, the outdoors, and human connection. evoTrip, the company's adventure-travel service, offers more than 60 trips to destinations around the world. evo also runs an indoor skatepark, called All Together Skatepark, in Seattle.In partnership with a group of complementary businesses, evo will open a 100,000 square foot campus in Salt Lake City, Utah this winter. Campus Salt Lake will include an evo store, evo Hotel, All Together Skatepark, Salt Lake Bouldering Project, Level 9 Sports, restaurant and more. To learn more about evo, please visit evo.com. Press and media assets available here.CONTACT INFORMATIONColleen "Coco" FarrellGeneral Manager – evo Canadamedia@evo.com 604.848.9460 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whistler-bcs-journeyman-lodge-joins-the-evo-community-301394412.htmlSOURCE evo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesFamily speaks out about loved one lost to fentanyl overdoseSound of music returns: Central Washington University bands get back into performingOct. 1 blotter: Pretended to have sex with stuffed bearLabor of love: Seth Mills opens his own bicycle repair shopSept. 30 blotter: Friendly Rottweiler at largeOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateWindfall Cider Fest on tap for this SaturdayHuman remains found near Stampede PassSept. 29 blotter: Dog gets into methFirst responders seek resources to battle mental health, addiction issues in community Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter