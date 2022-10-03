Support Local Journalism


ATLANTA , Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap L.P. ("White Cap") has closed on an agreement to acquire Valley Supply Company, a Washington-based supplier of construction materials to contractors in the Puget Sound area. With six locations across Washington State, Valley Supply Company will join White Cap in its Northwest Region to serve local customers with exceptional customer service.

"We look forward to offering expanded service capabilities for our customers in the Puget Sound area and across our Northwest Region," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer of White Cap. "Our nationwide product offerings combined with the number of locations, strong relationships, and local expertise from the Valley Supply Company team will allow us to further enhance our exceptional service for customers."

