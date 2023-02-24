Mitzi Zilka's new historical fiction release, Water Fire Steam, explores the story of scapegoated engineer Rolla A. Jones.

Mitzi Zilka's new historical fiction release, Water Fire Steam, explores the story of scapegoated engineer Rolla A. Jones.

 By Mitzi Zilka

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


New Historical Fiction Takes on A Cold Case

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- What do water systems, Spokane, Washington, and a lack of new engineers have in common?


Tags