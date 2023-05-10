Support Local Journalism


Dr. Javad Sajan At Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery Is The Best Plastic Surgeon In America

SEATTLE, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic surgeon, Dr. Javad Sajan, is the number #1 plastic surgeon in the US based on his revolutionary surgical techniques and dedication to patients. Alongside his traditional cosmetic procedures such as breast augmentation, tummy tucks, and Brazilian butt lifts, he also has championed gender affirming procedures including FTM top surgery, facial feminization, and MTF breast augmentation.


