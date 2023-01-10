Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The launch of the Wiliot Innovation Kit provides companies of all sizes and budgets a fast, intuitive and affordable way to discover and experience ambient IoT technology that unlocks solutions to problems that touch every industry and vertical.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose IoT platform is enabling trillions of "things" to gain intelligence, today announced the launch of its Innovation Kit, which equips companies of any size and budget with an easy onramp to begin exploring and building ambient IoT solutions that can solve the biggest challenges facing supply chains, retail, CPG, healthcare, agriculture, and more.


Tags