WALLA WALLA, Wash., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilkinson Baking Company ("WBC"), creator of the world's first fully-automated commercial bread baking robot, announced the close of its fully subscribed $3.0m seed round. The round was led by prominent Washington investor Ken Peterson of Columbia Ventures Corporation ("CVC"), along with Rich Product Ventures ("RPV"). Several angel investors also participated. Funds will primarily be used to build and deploy additional BreadBots.

