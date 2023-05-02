Support Local Journalism


Now is the time to prepare for CMMC 2.0 if you are a DoD supplier. Be aware that for Level 2 and Level 3 of the new CMMC, a third-party assessment will be required and all of your employees will need to know your policies, procedures, and protocols. Drip7's gamified cybersecurity training platform makes content easy to customize so your employees are prepared.

SPOKANE, Wash., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the original May 2023 rollout date here, and no official word on when CMMC 2.0 will appear in contracts, speculations have been raging. Some anticipate as soon as June of this year to spring of 2024, but as of yet, no one knows. But does it even matter when it shows up?


