Ossia Real Wireless Power (PRNewsfoto/Ossia)

 By Ossia

Ossia will demonstrate the award-winning ARCHOS Cota Wireless Power Security Camera to the public for the first time at MWC.

REDMOND, Wash., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind FCC /CE -approved Cota® Real Wireless Power — the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight — today announced that the company has opened pre-ordering for the 2023-CES-award-winning ARCHOS Cota Wireless Power Security Camera. The security camera was honored with the 2023 CES Award in the Smart Home category.


