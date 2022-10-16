Support Local Journalism


BERLIN, Oct. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the World Health Summit, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced it will commit $1.2 billion to support efforts to end all forms of polio globally. The announcement was made ahead of a key pledging moment that will be co-hosted by Germany and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI).

The new financial commitment will support implementation of the GPEI's Polio Eradication Strategy 2022-2026, which aims to end wild poliovirus in the last two endemic countries—Pakistan and Afghanistan—and stop outbreaks of new variants of the virus. The foundation has contributed nearly $5 billion to GPEI.   

