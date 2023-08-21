...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...
The Washington State Department of Ecology has issued an Air Quality
Alert...in effect until 9 AM PDT Monday.
A Smoke Air Quality Alert has been issued. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels.
Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes...runny nose...aggravate
heart and lung diseases...and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.
Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of
Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407-
6000.
Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that Gorilla Netting LLC ranks No. 415 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – making it in the top 500. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.