Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that Gorilla Netting LLC ranks No. 415 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – making it in the top 500. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.


