Dubbed the "she-cession," women face disproportionate housing impacts due to unemployment, housing tenure and child care. -- Unemployment claims for women were up 1,368% year over year at the height of the COVID-19 recession. Last month, women represented 80% of those who dropped out of the labor force. -- Women are more likely to be renters, the group hit hardest by this recession. Nearly half (45%) of female renter households spend more than 30% of their income on housing. -- With schools going virtual and child care centers closed, working mothers were three times more likely than working fathers to cite child care as the main reason they were out of work.